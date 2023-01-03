Missouri execution is ON for today

(AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.

McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending.

The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times.

Before transitioning, McLaughlin was in a relationship with girlfriend Beverly Guenther who McLaughlin was convicted of killing.