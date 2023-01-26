Missouri’s attorney general slams CPS superintendent in second letter

Missouri’s GOP attorney general has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You have betrayed the trust and confidence of the parents who depend on you to educate their children.”

Dr. Yearwood has disputed the attorney general’s comments that last Thursday’s diversity performance at the Holiday Inn Expo Center from three drag queens was an adult performance. Dr. Yearwood has also said that CPS does not have control over the program at events organized by outside entities.

Attorney General Bailey is reiterating his call that any CPS school official who knew that last Thursday’s diversity breakfast celebration included a drag show should resign or be fired. Dr. Yearwood has said that Bailey is misrepresenting what happened at the event.

Meantime, Missouri’s Senate president will be meeting with CPS’ superintendent, to discuss concerns he’s hearing from CPS parents and other constituents about last Thursday’s drag queen performance at the Expo Center. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) tells 939 the Eagle that his meeting with Superintendent Yearwod is scheduled for later this week.

Rowden says he wants to heard from Dr. Yearwood and board members on the process that led to this series of events. The superintendent has also issued an open invitation to Missouri’s governor to meet.