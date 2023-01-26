Boone Electric crews are working to restore power in snow-impacted southeast Missouri

Linemen from at least three mid-Missouri rural electric cooperatives are in southern Missouri this (Thursday) morning, helping to restore power in areas that saw about ten inches of snow.

Heavy, wet snow across south Missouri caused trees to fall into lines, knocking power out to thousands of people.

Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative has eight linemen and four trucks in hard-hit Fredericktown, which is south of Farmington. They’re assisting the Black River Electric Cooperative, which still has about 8,700 members members without power. Linn-based Three Rivers Electric Cooperative and Tipton-based Co-Mo Connect Electric Cooperative also have crews in southern Missouri.

The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives’ outage map indicates there are still eight southern Missouri counties that have at least 1,000 power outages of rural cooperative members. That doesn’t included residents on utilities like Ameren Missouri.