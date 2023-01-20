No arrests yet in Jefferson City credit union robbery

Jefferson City Police and the FBI continue their investigation into Thursday morning’s armed robbery of a credit union on busy West Truman Boulevard.

Police chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was robbed at about 9 am. No injuries are reported, and Jefferson City Police are not releasing a suspect description at this time.

JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams tells our news partner KMIZ that they’ve identified a single person who entered the credit union, adding police are actively working the case. Lieutenant Williams told 939 the Eagle on Friday morning that no one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Jefferson City Police or Crimestoppers at (573) 659-TIPS.