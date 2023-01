How would you like to watch a solar farm go in next door to your rural property? A lot of Callaway Countians are up in arms over several solar power projects that are planned for the county …

That’s new Callaway County State Senator Travis Fitzwater. The former Holts Summit State Rep. says he’s heard plenty from opponents who are against Ameren’s plan to build a solar farm at Kingdom City.

Ameren wants to raise rates starting this summer.