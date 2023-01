Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week

A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week.

21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City.

20 – year old Emma Adams is charged with murder.

Police found Clemons’ body burning in a fire pit last week behind a home in Columbia.