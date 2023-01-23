Listen to KWOS Live
State Conservation employees would receive pay raise, if Missouri lawmakers approve Parson plan

Missouri House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith (R-Carthage) reviews a budget document on January 26, 2022 in Jefferson City (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Missouri Department of Conservation employees will be included in the governor’s pay raise proposal, if the Legislature approves the plan.

939 the Eagle News has received inquiries from Conservation employees asking if they’re eligible, since the Conservation Department is overseen by the Missouri Conservation Commission. We asked House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith (R-Carthage), who says the Legislature appropriates for them. The Carthage Republican tells 939 the Eagle that Conservation employees are included in the governor’s recommendation and that if the Legislature approves the plan, Conservation funds would pay for the pay increase.

Smith says the Missouri Department of Conservation has about 1,825 full-time employees.

Governor Parson is calling on lawmakers to approve an immediate 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for state employees. He wants it done by March 1. The governor says it’s critical for the state to remain competitive with the marketplace.

