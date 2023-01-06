Three straight sellouts at Mizzou Arena for Tiger basketball

The Missouri Tiger men’s basketball team will be playing Saturday morning in front of its third straight sellout at Mizzou Arena.

The 20th-ranked Mizzou team is 12-2, with their two losses to then #6 Kansas in late December and at #13 Arkansas Wednesday.

Mizzou will battle Vanderbilt tomorrow morning at 11. The Commodores are led by fifth-year senior Liam Robbins, who has 269 career blocks. The game will be broadcast nationally by CBS Sports. John Sadak and former Villanova coach Steve Lappas will have the call.