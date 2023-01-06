UPDATE: Deadly fire in central Missouri’s Mexico was set

Authorities in mid-Missouri’s Mexico say a December blaze that killed a 60-year-old woman had been set.

The December 23 fire at an apartment building on West Breckenridge killed 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart and destroyed nine apartments. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) officials say that fire and a separate fire on Elmwood drive were both caused by a person or persons.

Mexico Public Safety officers and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating both fires. Anyone with information on either fire should call Crimestoppers at (573) 473-TIPS.