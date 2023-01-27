UPDATE: Mid-Missouri man facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother

A man from mid-Missouri’s Mexico who’s done multiple stints in prison is now facing first degree murder charges, for the December death of his mother in an apartment blaze.

Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first degree murder, two counts of first degree arson and armed criminal action. Spears, who’s on the run, also has an active warrant from the Missouri Department of Corrections for being an absconder.

Mexico Public Safety says the December 23 fire at an apartment building on West Breckenridge was set, killing 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. She was Spears’ mother. The blaze also destroyed nine apartments. Spears is also accused of setting a separate fire that night on Elmwood drive.

Anyone with information on Brandon Spears’ whereabouts should call Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.