UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother

A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident.

Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first degree murder, two counts of first degree arson and armed criminal action. Spears, who’s on the run, also has an active warrant from the Missouri Department of Corrections for being an absconder. 939 the Eagle News has confirmed with the DOC that Spears has served eight stints in prison. DOC spokeswoman Karen Pojman tells 939 the Eagle that most of his parole revocations were for technical violations and misdemeanor offenses.

Mexico Public Safety says the December 23 fire at an apartment building on West Breckenridge was set, killing 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. She was Spears’ mother. The blaze also destroyed nine apartments. Spears is also accused of setting a separate fire that night on Elmwood drive.

939 the Eagle News reached out to Major Mesko, to see if he could release any information about a possible motive. Major Mesko e-mailed us back, writing: “I cannot answer any questions, about motive due to this being an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information on Brandon Spears’ whereabouts should call Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.