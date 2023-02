A September trial is now scheduled for a woman who’s accused of killing a 4 – year old Jefferson City boy. Quatavia Givens faces murder charges in the death of Darnell Gray in 2018. She was the boy’s babysitter. After a long manhunt prompted by Givens, Gray’s body was found in a shallow grave. The trial will begin September 11th. A jury will be brought in from Pulaski County.