(AUDIO): Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft discusses election security issues on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Show-Me Institute is hosting a bipartisan election security panel tomorrow night at 6 at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia. That’s on Woodrail Avenue. Democratic Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon and St. Louis County Democratic elections director Eric Fey will be there, as will two Republicans: Greene County clerk Shane Schoeller of Willard and Kurt Bahr, who serves as St. Charles County’s director of elections. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners the panel deserves praise for answering questions from Missourians. Secretary Ashcroft also wants to see statutory changes for random audits after elections and for residency: