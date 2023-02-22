UPDATE: NWS says damaging wind gusts are possible today in mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) says more energy is forecast to be present Wednesday in mid-Missouri, and that Columbia and Jefferson City are at a slight risk of severe weather.

The NWS in St. Louis says damaging wind gusts of 60-70 miles per hour are possible, as a line of thunderstorms will move through the region during late morning and afternoon.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of severe weather in mid-Missouri is between 10 am and 2 pm today.

Keep your radio tuned here to 939 the Eagle for updated weather forecast information.