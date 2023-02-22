(AUDIO): Missouri’s governor rides a John Deere tractor to work

Jefferson City-area motorists noticed Missouri’s governor and lieutenant governor driving their John Deere tractors to work this morning.

They began at the Governor’s Mansion and made their way to the Capitol lawn, a few blocks away. It’s all part of FFA week. Missouri FFA executive secretary Teresa Briscoe tells 939 the Eagle that several hundred FFA students from across Missouri joined the the governor this morning.



“I believe that event was started by (Missouri) Governor Parson. There should be around three hundred students there. And typically we have a proclamation signing for FFA week,” Briscoe says.

Governor Mike Parson is signing a proclamation recognizing FFA Week, and a career exploration event is also being held this morning in Jefferson City.

“This year we’ll have panel discussions with entrepreneurs that have a variety of educational levels past high school. Where it may be an apprenticeship, may be a two-year college, four-year or postgraduate degree,” says Briscoe.

The 95th annual State FFA convention is planned for April 20-21 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.