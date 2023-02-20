(AUDIO): MU Health Care’s Kristin Fritschie previews Miracles for Kids Radiothon on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The 17th annual 939 the Eagle/Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon is this Thursday and Friday from 6 am until 6 pm. Radiothon will air on Zimmer radio stations 939 the Eagle, NewsRadio 950 KWOS, Clear-99, Y-107 and Kat Country 94.3. MU Health Care Children’s Hospital Children’s Miracle Network advancement officer Kristin Fritschie joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to preview the event. She says it’s all about helping kids in the MU Children’s Hospital in Columbia: