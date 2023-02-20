(AUDIO): State lawmaker says MoDOT is already starting to remove dead deer, ahead of legislation

A mid-Missouri state lawmaker says recent legislation approved by a House committee has prompted state transportation officials to prioritize removing dead deer and large dead animals from roads.

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) serves on the Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee, which has approved a bipartisan bill requiring the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to remove and bury dead deer that are large enough to impede traffic.



“All of us who are on the committee got a letter sent to us. MoDOT and Conservation got together and had a meeting. They discussed it. MoDOT said specifically that it’s their responsibility to take care of this and that they will do that,” Taylor says.

Under bipartisan legislation from State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) that’s been approved in committee, MoDOT would be required to remove the dead deer, with the Missouri Department of Conservation paying those expenses under the one-page House Bill 404. Representative Taylor tells 939 the Eagle that this is important for safety reasons and for appearances.

“It’s more than just the deer to me. It really is trying to get MoDOT to get that cleanup at a higher level on the priority list,” says Taylor.

Representative Taylor notes the World Cup is coming to Kansas City in 2026, bringing large numbers of soccer fans from across the globe. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) has predicted that the 2026 World Cup will generate $695-million in economic activity for Missouri. Rizzo compares it to multiple Super Bowls over a 30-day period.