(AUDIO): State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) discusses education legislation and food costs on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) says parents know better than school administrators which schools work best for their children. She has filed Senate Bill 81, which essentially authorizes parents to choose the school that their children attend … public, private or parochial. The Arnold Republican tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that she believes her bill could hit the Senate floor next week. Senator Coleman also tells listeners she’s optimistic about her bill to exempt retail sales on food from state and local sales taxes: