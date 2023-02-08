(AUDIO): Columbia has received all of its $25.2 million allocation from ARPA

While Columbia has only spent $800,000 of the $25-million it’s received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), many other dollars are committed to key projects.

City manager De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that about $10-million is committed.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Seewood-ARPA-1.mp3

“Right now we’re under contract negotiations for a behavioral crisis center. And so we’re running through that process. We have workforce development of $1.6 million that has been approved by council,” Seewood says.

Mr. Seewood also notes the council has approved $3-million for a comprehensive homeless services plan. That’s now pending an application review. ARPA was signed by President Joe Biden (D).

The city council and Boone County commissioners held a rare work session on Tuesday to discuss details of ARPA funding. Mr. Seewood is pleased with how Tuesday’s discussion went. He wanted it to be a conversation, and it was.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Seewood-ARPA-2.mp3

“You know one thing that I want to get to is hopefully there is an opportunity for the county and the city to collaborate on some projects. Something that would be really impactful for the overall Boone County. And so I think that’s exciting,” says Seewood.

As for Boone County, presiding commissioner Kip Kendrick tells 939 the Eagle that the county has received about $35-million in ARPA funding. They still have about $18-million and are currently accepting applications for funding.