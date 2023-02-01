(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Harrisonville) discusses packer legislation and other farm issues on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Harrisonville) has filed new federal legislation aimed at increasing meat processing capacity in Missouri and nationwide. Congressman Alford’s bill is titled the “Amplifying Processing of Livestock in the United States (A-PLUS) Act.” Congressman Alford tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the bill would increase meat processing capacity by allowing livestock auction market owners to invest in small and regional packing facilities. The Missouri Pork Association and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association have endorsed Congressman Alford’s legislation. Both organizations are headquartered in Columbia: