A Columbia man is charged after allegedly ransacking a University of Missouri building.

ABC 17 reports prosecutors charged 37-year old Bobby Johnson with first-degree burglary, property damage and stealing this week. Police say they responded to the MU Rock Quarry Center on Rock Quarry Road and saw several damaged ceiling tiles, as well as items missing from the fridge. They eventually caught Johnson hiding in the ceiling.

Johnson is in jail on a $50,000 bond.