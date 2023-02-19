(AUDIO): Former Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chair Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled in late January that Columbia Public Schools (CPS) violated state statute in former State Rep. Chuck Basye’s CPS school board filing case. Judge Jacobs ordered Boone County’s clerk to add Basye’s name to the April school board ballot, which she’s done. The former Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chair is one of seven candidates on the April 4th ballot. The Rocheport Republican joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable,” telling listeners there is no political diversity on the Columbia school board. Basye also says Judge Jacobs’ ruling was major: