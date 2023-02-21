Columbia’s city council green lights money for True/False; city to build five new bus shelters

Columbia’s city council has voted to approve $15,000 in tourism development funds to assist with travel-related expenses for filmmakers heading to True/False next week.

The four-day film festival will begin next Thursday (March 2) and is expected to draw a crowd of more than 10,000 people. City officials say True/False brings more than 150 filmmakers, artists and musicians from around the globe.

Supporters say True/False has a positive impact on the image of Columbia as a tourism destination.

Meantime, voter-approved quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax revenue is funding a $49,000 project to build five new bus shelters.

Columbia’s city council heard a report on the plan at Monday night’s meeting. The council voted in September to suspend transportation fares for users of the GoCOMO bus system this fiscal year. The bus system has been operating fare-free since the COVID pandemic in March 2020. GoCOMO says more than 43,000 passengers ride the city’s bus system each month.

The five shelters will be built at Rollins and Tiger Avenue, Garth and Sexton at Oak Towers, Brown School and Edenton, Paris road and Hinkson Avenue and at Hathman Village shopping center on Paris road.