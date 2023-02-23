“Every penny counts”, Radiothon Zimmer organizer says

We’ve received several $500 donations today during the 17th annual 939 the Eagle Radiothon. We’ve also received several donations for $1.

All of the money being raised will benefit the children at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia. MU Health’s Kristin Fritschie tells 939 the Eagle that no donation is too small and that every penny counts.

All of the money that’s raised stays in central Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at the hospital. 939 the Eagle and four other Zimmer stations are broadcasting live from 6 am to 6 pm today and Friday. Dr. Randy Tobler and news director Brian Hauswirth are live on-air from 3-6 on the Eagle.