HBA home show begins tomorrow in Jefferson City

Big crowds are expected tomorrow and Saturday for this year’s HBA Home Show at Capital Mall in Jefferson City.

The show will celebrate more home building and remodeling products and services. Organizer Gwynn Ready spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”

“If you’re looking for that kitchen or that bathroom remodel, there will be plenty of items and contractors to talk about that,” Ready says.

Booths of exhibits on appliances, shutters, security systems and other home-related items will be featured at this year’s HBA home show. Organizer Nick Haslag says mid-Missouri’s landscape industry is doing well.

“I think coming off what you mentioned there: everybody being at home and wanting to do their projects at home and kind of create their own spot in their own backyard. So, we’ve managed to stay pretty busy. Most of the landscape industry products and things have stayed relatively low-priced without too much increase,” Haslag says.

Ms. Ready says raffle prizes will be given away each hour. Hours for this year’s home show are tomorrow from noon to 6:30 and Saturday from 10 am until 5.