Fan experiences at Faurot Field highlighted in Mizzou athletic director’s report

Mizzou’s athletic director says moving the MU football student section to one centralized area and moving visiting team fans away from the 50-yard line are some of the gameday enhancements made at Faurot Field.

Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois will be presenting the annual athletics report to the UM Board of Curators this morning in Columbia. She says more than 25,000 Tiger football fans were surveyed during the 2021 season, as Mizzou Athletics engaged Missouri and their season ticket base.

Reed-Francois says other improvements at Faurot include mobile ordering and a locker pickup system for concessions. She’s also emphasized student engagement, saying Mizzou students have purchased the most all-sport passes since 2016.

This morning’s board meeting begins at 8:30 at Memorial Union.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says the experience for Mizzou football and basketball fans has become much better, under the leadership of athletic director Desiree Reed-Francoi