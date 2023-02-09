President Choi praises longtime the late MU Extension employee Eldon Cole

The UM Board of Curators is expected to vote this morning to name a new livestock handling facility in Columbia for the longest-serving faculty member in the UM System in recent memory.

81-year-old Eldon Cole passed away in April 2022, after working for the University of Missouri for more than 58 years. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi supports naming the new facility at the Southwest Research, Extension and Education Center as the Eldon Cole MU Livestock facility. President Choi describes Mr. Cole as a true extension professional and “the epitome of how off-campus faculty fulfill the land-grant mission of the University of Missouri.”

President Choi will also brief curators on Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposed budget blueprint. The governor is recommending a $32-million increase in core funding for the UM System. The seven percent increase is the largest in recent memory.

The curators are meeting at Mizzou’s Memorial Hall.