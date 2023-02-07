Listen to KWOS Live
Governor will not stay tonight’s execution

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children.

Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Parson’s decision came despite a letter from Derrick Johnson, president of the national NAACP, asking Parson to grant a stay of execution. Johnson wrote that “evidence presented at trial does not support Mr. Taylor’s conviction.”

