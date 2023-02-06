(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) calls for classified briefing on Chinese spy balloon incident on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) tweeted Friday that he had received “zero communication” from the Biden administration about a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying across the country. It flew over mid-Missouri on Friday afternoon. A U.S. fighter jet shot the balloon down on Saturday, over the Atlantic Ocean. The balloon appeared to have flown over or near the Callaway nuclear generating station near Fulton on Friday. The plant is in the district of U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth), who serves on the House Select Committee on China. Congressman Luetkemeyer called for a classified briefing on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He also tells listeners that the Biden administration “is asleep at the switch on so many fronts”: