Key Missouri lawmaker expects movement next week on state employee pay raise plan

Missouri’s House Budget Committee chair is optimistic about Governor Parson’s proposed 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees.

Governor Mike Parson (R) has called on state lawmakers to approve that by March 1, so the increase is included in the paychecks of state employees starting on March 31. The pay raise plan was a key part of the governor’s January State of the State address. House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith (R-Carthage) tells 939 the Eagle that his committee is working that bill through their process, adding that he expects that we’ll see it start to move early next week.

The governor’s pay raise is contained in a $151-million supplemental budget request.

Governor Parson says there are currently about 7,000 open positions in state government, describing his pay plan as an attempt by state government to stay competitive with the market. More than 14,000 state employees work in Cole County, making state government Jefferson City’s largest employer.