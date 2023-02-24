Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri AG calls for St. Louis City Attorney’s resignation

(AP) — Beyond the grief after a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost both legs following an accident in downtown St. Louis, her family and those around them are left to wonder why the driver responsible for the wreck was able to get behind the wheels of a car, the girl’s coach said Thursday.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is among those also questioning why 21-year-old Daniel Riley, a robbery suspect, wasn’t behind bars after court records showed more than 50 violations of bond conditions.

Bailey blames St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat. On Thursday, he filed court documents seeking Gardner’s ouster on three grounds:

failure to prosecute existing cases, failure to file charges in cases brought by police and failure to confer with and inform victims and their families about the status of cases.

Gardner calls Bailey’s request politically motivated.

