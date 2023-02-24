Missouri Credit Union KWOS Miracles for Kids Radiothon moves into final day!

Every dollar raised during our Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon will stay in mid-Missouri and will benefit kids at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

MU Health’s Kristin Fritschie tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that a lot of the money raised goes to programmatic needs:

Mizzou’s Children’s Hospital has therapy dogs that are funded by donations. Money raised is also used to purchase diapers. The hospital uses about 16-thousand annually. Radiothon is today from 6 am to 6 pm on KWOS and four other Zimmer mid-Missouri stations.