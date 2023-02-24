Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri Credit Union KWOS Miracles for Kids Radiothon moves into final day!

Every dollar raised during our Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon will stay in mid-Missouri and will benefit kids at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

MU Health’s Kristin Fritschie tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that a lot of the money raised goes to programmatic needs:

Mizzou’s Children’s Hospital has therapy dogs that are funded by donations. Money raised is also used to purchase diapers. The hospital uses about 16-thousand annually. Radiothon is today from 6 am to 6 pm on KWOS and four other Zimmer mid-Missouri stations.

