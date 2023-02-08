Missouri death row inmate is executed

Listen to KWOS Live
(AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred.

Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Taylor, who previously went by the first name Leonard, long maintained that he was in California when Angela Rowe, her 10-year-old daughter, 6-year-old daughter, and 5-year-old son were killed in 2004.

