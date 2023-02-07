No bond for mid-Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting woman at a Columbia hospital

A man with ties to Columbia and Fulton accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a University Hospital bed remains jailed without bond tonight.

29-year-old Chance Lee Williams, who’s charged with first degree sodomy, made his initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon via video from the Boone County jail.

Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle are graphic, and much of the information in the two-page probable cause statement is redacted by the court. We’re also not reporting some details about the charges, to protect the victim’s identity. It appears that this was not a random attack, and that the suspect and victim knew each other.

If Williams is convicted of the sodomy charge, he faces a potential lengthy prison sentence and would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.