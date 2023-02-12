Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson (R-Desloge) discusses controversial initiative petition legislation on the “Randy Tobler show”

The Missouri House has voted 108-50 to send a proposed constitutional change to the Missouri Senate. The proposal would let voters decide if proposed changes to the Missouri Constitution should be raised from the current simple majority to 60 percent voter approval. House Joint Resolution 43 is sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson (R-Desloge), who says out-of-state groups with no ties to Missouri have spent millions of dollars to change the state’s Constitution. Pro Tem Henderson tells 939 the Eagle’s “Randy Tobler show” that many of these groups are not grassroots. Democrats and other opponents of Henderson’s HJR 43 say the proposal would stifle the voices of Missouri voters. They say the initiative petition process is needed because Missouri GOP lawmakers did not act on medical marijuana, minimum wage increases and other priorities for Democrats: