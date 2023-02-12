(AUDIO): Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy describes his subscription-based website as working at the intersection of culture and politics. Mr. Murphy, who has more than 40 years of experience in the newspaper business, joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on the “CEO Roundtable.” Murphy is not pleased with the way current Columbia candidate forums are conducted. He tells listeners he’s organized a March 13 debate for Columbia’s city council candidates and a March 20 debate between Columbia school board candidates. The debates will take place at Mizzou’s Busch auditorium, and details are still being worked out. Mr. Murphy talked in-detail about all of the races, specifically Columbia’s first ward race between incumbent Pat Fowler and challenger Nick Knoth. Fred and Mike Murphy also discussed the controversy over the January drag queen performance at a diversity breakfast and about ARPA funding and a proposed 120-bed homeless shelter near Columbia’s Business Loop: