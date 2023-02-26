Record money raised for mid-Missouri’s Radiothon for Children’s Hospital

The annual Radiothon to benefit the children and adolescents at Columbia’s Children’s Hospital has raised a record $260,013. The announcement was made Friday evening live on-air by Carson, who serves as Zimmer Communications’ program director.

Additional money that’s been raised is still being calculated.

The 17th annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon was carried live on both Thursday and Friday on 939 the Eagle and four other Zimmer mid-Missouri stations. It was hosted by the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) and Zimmer Communications.

All of the money raised will remain in mid-Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at Columbia’s Children’s hospital. MU Health Care’s Children’s hospital is mid-Missouri’s CMN hospital.