Funding efforts are underway for a new hospital in Mexico, Missouri

A doctor and nurse in mid-Missouri’s Mexico hope to open a brand-new 65,000 square feet hospital in the next 16 months.

The town has been without a hospital since the Audrain County community hospital closed its doors in March 2022. Mexico and Audrain County have a large elderly population, and some of them cannot drive. Others are traveling to Columbia or to Hannibal for health care.

The “Mexico Ledger” reports Dr. Joe Corrado and his wife Donna unveiled their plans at Mexico’s Kiwanis meeting. Donna Corrado tells Kiwanis members that the two-story hospital will have an emergency room and a place to deliver babies.

She also says businessman Eddie Sydenstricker has donated land next to Mexico’s Wal-Mart.

Supporters of the new hospital say about 50 people visited the old hospital’s emergency room daily between 2014-2018. That’s about 300 people per week.

The “Mexico Ledger” quotes Dr. Joe Corrado and his wife Donna tell the Mexico Kiwanis that they’re currently in discussions with city and county officials about funding.