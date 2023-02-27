UPDATE: Columbia and Jefferson City under wind advisory

While any severe weather threat for mid-Missouri has ended, there is still a wind advisory in effect until 3 this (Monday) afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in mid-Missouri’s Cole, Callaway and Montgomery counties.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Jayson Gosselin tells 939 the Eagle that a wind advisory is in effect until 3 for the entire listening area. He says wind gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour are expected today.

The strongest wind guests are expected this morning, before slowly weakening in the afternoon. The NWS warns traffic could be difficult today, especially for truckers. Heavy winds could lift and move unsecured outdoor objects throughout the day. You’re being urged to secure any outdoor objects.