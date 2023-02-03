UPDATE: Suspected Jefferson City bank robber taken into custody

Jefferson City Police have arrested a 28-year-old local man for the January 19th armed robbery at River Region credit union on West Truman.

Criminal charges are pending against the suspect, who was taken into custody Thursday evening after Jefferson City’s SWAT team served a search warrant in the 3800 block of Candlelight drive. Candlelight drive is just a few blocks away from the credit union, which is also near a Fairfield Inn and Hy-Vee.

The suspect’s name has not been released by JCPD, and we likely won’t know his identity until Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson files charges in the case.

Jefferson City Police are thanking the FBI for its assistance, along with community members who provided information to authorities. There were no injuries in the robbery.