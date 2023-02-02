Popular Jefferson City Police K9 dies following illness

Jefferson City Police say trusted and popular K9 Drax has died, after a two-month battle with an unknown illness. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during police-related duties.

Canine Drax, a German Shepard, joined the Jefferson City Police Department in September 2019 and began initial training. Chief Wilde says Drax was utilized in 13 criminal apprehensions, most of which were peaceful surrenders. The dog was also utilized by patrol officers and SWAT to assist in securing 20 unsecure perimeters.

Drax also participated in numerous community events, including giving demonstrations to children and adults.

Chief Wilde says K9 Drax was born in Hungary in February 2018, joining the JCPD in September 2019. Wilde says Drax conducted 154 narcotic searches for the department, resulting in more than five pounds of meth and as well as cocaine, heroin and marijuana. The dog also gave demonstrations to children and adults alike.