April sentencing set for Columbia psychologist convicted of sex crimes

A Columbia psychologist convicted of statutory sodomy will be sentenced in April.

53-year-old Kurt Bumby was convicted last week on one count of second degree statutory sodomy, a class C felony. The jury is recommending a seven-year prison sentence and a fine against Bumby, whose bail has been revoked.

He’ll be held at the Boone County jail until he’s sentenced on April 14. Judge Brouck Jacobs will sentence Bumby on April 14.

Our news partner KMIZ reports Bumby also faces sodomy charges in St. Louis County and in St. Charles County.