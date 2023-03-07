(AUDIO): Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discusses ERIC and voting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) and election officials in Florida and West Virginia have departed from a system called the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). Secretary Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that voter confidence is compromised when individuals vote in more than one state and nothing is done. Ashcroft tells listeners that ERIC is not making the necessary changes to address his concerns. Ashcroft also commented on the “Missouri Times” honoring Missouri Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) as the statesman of the year tonight: