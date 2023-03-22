(AUDIO): Missouri celebrates National Agriculture Week

Missouri’s lieutenant governor says agriculture is critical to the state’s economy. Jefferson City Republican Mike Kehoe notes the governor has signed a proclamation recognizing National Agriculture Week in Missouri.



“If people could only understand, when they go in that grocery store and they get a product off of the shelf or out of the cooler case … what it all took to get there, they’d be amazed,” Kehoe says.

Kehoe tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that agriculture is Missouri’s largest industry, with a $93-billion economic impact. You can hear the full interview with the lieutenant governor here on our 939 the Eagle Facebook page.