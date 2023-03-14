(AUDIO): Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chair Rep. Brad Pollitt (R-Sedalia) discusses open enrollment legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman Rep. Brad Pollitt (R-Sedalia) says the Show-Me State has 1.8 percent of the nation’s K-12 students but 3.5 percent of the country’s school districts. Chairman Pollitt joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss his open enrollment bill, which is HCS House Bill 253. The Missouri House has narrowly passed it on an 85-69 vote. About 25 Republicans voted no on the bill, which now heads to the Senate. Critics worry it will lead to the consolidation of rural and urban schools, but Chairman Pollitt downplays that concern: