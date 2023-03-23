(AUDIO): State Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) discusses sports wagering legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri House has voted 118-35 to give final approval to bipartisan sports wagering legislation. The bill taxes sports betting at 10 percent and those revenues would fund public education. State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) warns about compulsive gambling. The bill sponsor, State Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Representative Houx says Missourians are traveling to Kansas, Iowa and Illinois to gamble and are spending money there on things like food. He also tells listeners that his bill includes $500,000 to address compulsive gambling. He describes compulsive gambling as a mental illness: