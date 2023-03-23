“Dateline NBC” to feature new two-hour episode on mid-Missouri snake breeder’s murder

A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case that’s received national media coverage will be featured in a brand-new episode tomorrow night on “Dateline NBC.” It will air from 8-10 pm central time.

It’s the Lynlee Renick case. Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning has an exclusive interview with Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Devin Foust, who’s the lead investigator in the case.

Convicted killer Lynlee Renick, the former owner of Ascensia spa in Columbia’s Cherry Hill, also speaks on-camera from prison. She’s serving a 16-year prison sentence in Chillicothe for the gruesome murder of her husband Ben in his New Florence snake barn. New Florence is a small town about 50 miles east of Columbia.

The victim was shot at least once in the back of the head, once through the jaw and several times in the back. The murder scene was so gruesome that authorities originally thought a 500-pound anaconda had attacked him.

The case has ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence. Lynlee is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action. She has maintained her innocence, saying Michael Humphrey of Jefferson City killed her husband. Lynlee’s attorney told the jury that Michael Humphrey had used meth on the day of the murder.

But Humphrey testified for the prosecution at Lynlee Renick’s trial, telling the jury that she is the one who shot and killed her husband. Both admit they were at the scene, and they blame each other for the murder. Both Lynlee Renick and Michael Humphrey have been convicted of murder and are incarcerated. He’s serving a life sentence for second degree murder and will be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of 30 years. Lynlee Renick’s first parole hearing is set for 2034.

Click here to watch “Dateline NBC’s” trailer of the new episode.