(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) discusses Speaker McCarthy and flood insurance on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) represents parts of Columbia as well as Ashland, Jefferson City, Fulton and O’Fallon. The Republican, who’s now in his eighth term on Capitol Hill, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he’d like to get House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) to mid-Missouri. Luetkemeyer also outlined his bipartisan flood insurance bill for listeners. He’s working closely with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida). It would provide consumers with an alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) without penalty: