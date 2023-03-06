Columbia roll cart changes would take effect in 2024, if council approves them

Columbia officials envision the roll cart trash collection system becoming effective in March 2024, if the city council approves the changes.

Columbia’s city council will first-read a proposed roll cart ordinance tonight, and they’re scheduled to vote on it on March 20. City officials say the reason for one year before the effective date is to allow for the delivery of collection vehicles.

The city council discussed the issue during a work session last week, and they also discussed a survey filled out by 892 residents. While more than two-thirds of respondents are open to the idea of changing from bags to bins, opponents argue roll carts are awkward, clumsy and roll away.

Under the proposed three-page ordinance change, all residential curbside customers would receive a trash roll cart. You’ll be able to choose a 35-gallon, 65-gallon or 95-gallon cart. The 35-gallon cart would be $12.87 per month, while the 65-gallon cart would be $17.37 per month. A 95-gallon cart would be $22.50 per month.

City officials say the purchase of roll carts and the lease of vehicles will cost the city about $3-million. City manager De’Carlon Seewood says the money is available in this year’s budget. Mr. Seewood is recommending approval of the ordinance.

The city council’s packet also says if the council approves the project, the city will hire an education and communications consultant to implement an educational program to inform and educate customers on the roll cart changes.

Roll carts have been a controversial issue in Columbia for years. Under the proposed ordinance, your roll cart could be placed at the curb no earlier than 4 pm on the day before collection and no later than 6:30 am on collection day. It would have to be removed from the curb or alley by 10 pm on collection day.