Dateline NBC special on mid-Missouri’s Renick killing airs tonight

Production crews from “Dateline NBC” have been in Columbia and mid-Missouri for the past few months, filming scenes and interviews for tonight’s brand-new episode of the Lynlee Renick case.

The two-hour special airs at 8 pm. Lynlee Renick is the Columbia spa owner convicted of killing her husband Ben in 2017 near New Florence, 50 miles east of Columbia. The victim’s brother Sam tells “Dateline” that the murder should have been prevented.

“Anyone could have stopped this murder by calling 911, but they did not,” he tells Dateline NBC. He’s referring to others who knew about the murder plot but did not contact authorities.

Dateline’s Andrea Canning traveled to Jefferson City for an excusive interview with Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Devin Foust, who’s the lead investigator in the case. The victim was shot at least eight times, according to testimony during the trial.

The Missouri attorney general’s office says Lynlee Renick killed her husband for sex, money and freedom. She says she’s innocent, and that Michael Humphrey of Jefferson City killed her husband. Humphrey is serving a life prison sentence.

Lynlee Renick’s first parole hearing is set for 2034.